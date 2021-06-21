Three girls were swimming in the Rhine when they were carried away by a current. A 17-year-old was found dead shortly afterwards. Two terrible discoveries have now been reported in the Netherlands.

Update from June 21st, 12:06 p.m.: It is a difficult case. Whether it was the two dead recovered in the Waal (see first report) The investigators cannot yet say about the missing girls from Duisburg. The identification could be tedious, said a police spokeswoman in Arnhem at the request of the dpa.

Bodies that would have lain in the fast-flowing river for a long time with heavy shipping traffic might take days to identify. Should there be any findings, the relatives would also be notified first.

Two bodies discovered in the Rhine – Missing girls from Duisburg?

Our first report from June 21: Duisburg – It is a terrible fear that had already emerged and that could now become a sad certainty. After the tragic swimming accident in the Rhine, emergency services in the Netherlands have now discovered two lifeless people. Is it the two girls from Duisburg missing in the Rhine?

Missing girls in the Rhine: Two bodies washed up in the Netherlands – is it the two teenagers?

For days, the emergency services had been looking for the two 13 and 14-year-old girls, they were both on Wednesday with a 17-year-old in the Rhine when they were apparently carried away by a current. The 17-year-old was discovered shortly afterwards, but any help came too late for her. There was no trace of the two younger ones on Thursday either, and a large-scale search with divers and helicopters did not reveal the whereabouts of the teenagers. The search was then stopped on Thursday afternoon.

Even then, the emergency services informed the authorities in the Netherlands. In the past, missing people from the Rhine were often washed up in the Netherlands. The police estimated the chance of finding the girls alive on Thursday as “almost zero”. Now exactly this fear could actually prove to be true. As reported by several media, two bodies washed up in the Netherlands in the Rhine at the weekend. It is still unclear whether the two lifeless people are the missing girls from Duisburg.

Missing girls in the Rhine: did bathing misfortune end fatally? Soon there should be certainty

As reported by the dpa, the corpses are to be found in different places near Rossum and Gendt in the Waal estuary of the Rhine

have been washed ashore. The Duisburg police have therefore confirmed the discovery of two lifeless people, but have not commented on any details. How RTLReporter Ulrich Klose reports that one of the two people is said to have been found on Friday and the second lifeless person on Sunday. “The parents were informed and DNA material was obtained. During the course of the Monday, it should be certain whether it is the missing girls, ”reports Klose at RTL.