As the search for Tomás Gimeno and his daughters continues Anna Y Olivia, disappeared in Tenerife Three weeks ago, in the last hours more information has been appearing about the tortuous relationship that the man had with his ex-partner and the mother of his daughters, Beatriz Zimmermann. According to the newspaper El Mundo de España, Gimeno hated his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, the Belgian businessman Eric Domb, and that would be one of the fundamental edges in which the investigation of the disappearance of the man and the two little ones revolves, that is, nothing has been known since April 27.

.This Friday the Civil Guard was looking for Gimeno on the coasts of the island located in the Atlantic Ocean, while as the days go by, more dark details of the case are known. For example, Gimeno had sent a large sum of money to his current girlfriend before disappearing. Yesterday, Zimmermann showed all his pain in Instagram with a heartbreaking letter.

Thomas Gimeno She could not bear the idea of ​​seeing her daughters with her ex’s new boyfriend, Eric Domb, a Belgian, 60, to the point that some time before the mysterious disappearance she would have left a phrase that showed what could happen. “I don’t want that old man to take care of my daughters“, Gimeno would have said.

Tomás Gimeno is wanted all over the world by Interpol.

El Mundo reports that in recent months there were frequent fights and reproaches from Gimeno to Zimmermann because of the age of her new boyfriend, to the point that she he was close to denouncing it for this reason last December, although he did not do it to avoid being arrested.

Beatriz Zimmermann, the mother of Anna and Olivia, the girls who disappeared in Tenerife.

Many testimonies even speak of a beating that Gimeno had inflicted on Domb months ago in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Those close to Gimeno maintain that he was obsessed with Beatriz having the intention of go to Belgium with your new partner and he, who already did not accept the end of his relationship with the girls’ mother, claimed not to be willing for this to happen.

In the text published by Beatriz Zimmermann in your Instagram account you can see a mother visibly broken and hurt by the situation. Although it shows a small space for hope to find his daughters.

“Three weeks… I hardly get words anymore… I also want to disappear … I no longer have the strength … this is torture … But we cannot give up … the girls need me and I need them… what hurts me the most is thinking that I cannot know how they are … not being able to speak … not knowing when I will see them … “, wrote Zimmermann.

The letter written by Beatriz Zimmermann on social networks in which she shows her pain and hope for what happened with her daughters.

Beatriz then encourages all those people she can to help in any way they can. “Please let’s not stop sharing the images all over the world. Let’s not forget that perseverance and continuity is what finally achieves the results, “pleads the mother of the two girls.

“I know that everyone has their lives, their problems and that continuing to hear sad things will make them sadder, but can you imagine that thanks to all the efforts we will find them? All together we can if we act like a big family “, he has written showing something is hope.

On April 27, Tomás Gimeno had to hand over the care of his daughters, Anna and Olivia, to his former partner and mother of the little ones, Beatriz Zimmermann.

Tomás Gimeno already has an international arrest warrant through Interpol.

That day the woman approached his house at the agreed time and did not find him. After a few calls with excuses, he told her that I would never see the girls again. The next day his empty boat was found adrift at sea.

The search for Tomás Gimeno at sea

This Friday the Civil Guard confirmed that a sonar and an underwater robot to perform a search on the seabed to see if there are traces of Tomás Gimeno.

The disappearances of Tomás Gimeno and his daughters Anna and Olivia keep all of Spain in suspense.

The material has to be given by the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, that he was always predisposed to collaborate with the search. But the logistical difficulty of transport will mean that they will not arrive until next week.

At the moment, controls are still being carried out along the coast of the island of Tenerife, off the coast of Morocco, in the Atlantic Ocean. There they look for signs or floating objects that give some kind of clue about the mysterious disappearance. None of the hypotheses are ruled out, including those of the flight to another country.

The area in which it will take place the search will be quite complex and there will be parts in which 1,500 meters of depth are reached. However researchers have several specific points well identified and that facilitates operational raking issues.

As the days went by, at the same time that the tension grew, the last recent movements of Gimeno were known, who has international capture by Interpol by kidnapping parental.

On the Instagram account @bringbackhomeannaandolivia, the family requests the dissemination of the girls’ photos.

The last movements of Tomás Gimeno

On the Spanish TV show Public mirror that emits the Antena3 chain, the journalist Nacho Abad revealed that the same day of the disappearance, Gimeno’s girlfriend received a wrapped box.

“On the package was a card that said,” Don’t open it until midnight. Upon checking the content, she is very surprised. There were several thousand euros, “said the collaborator of that program.

According Abbot, Gimeno he would also have sent messages to his family and friends with more donations and economic transfers.

One of them would be a high-end sports car purchased in August 2020. “The day Tomás disappears, he goes to his parents’ house with the transfer papers signed and tells them: this car is for you”Says Abad.

The Tenerife sports club spreads the search for the family.

Also, days before his disappearance Thomas Gimeno shared a video with several friends where he is seen driving this car, a Alfa Romeo Giulia.

The father of Gimeno was throughout his life fond of sports motorsport. With which, this transfer could be interpreted as one more form of farewell in their environment.

I would also have made a transfer for 55.00 euros.

Tomás Giméno kidnapped his two young daughters, Olivia and Anna.

The data of a recent accident of Gimeno

Other information that circulates is that the March, 19, 39 days before disappearance, Gimeno suffered a fall while practicing motocross in a private farm.

The accident generated him rib fractures and a severe blow to the clavicle.During the following days, and until shortly before he disappeared, the injuries did not allow him to lift his daughters in his arms without complaining and he breathed with some difficulty. “The day that I saw him it was bent“assured a friend.

Olivia Gimeno Zimmermann, one of the sisters kidnapped by her father, Tomás Gimeno.

This antecedent increases the intrigue about the way he could run away and if it did not have a strategic help.

The background of Tomás Gimeno

Thomas Gimeno, the father of the little ones Anna and Olivia, is 37 years old and is the sole administrator of a family business dedicated to agriculture in the south of the island of Tenerife. According to some versions, he would have had fights and disagreements with his family over his role in the business.

Anna Gimeno Zimmermann was kidnapped by her father, Tomás Gimeno.

Several witnesses also indicate that he had situations of violence with the girls mother and with her current partner. In addition to having had relationship problems in the neighborhood where he lived with his ex-wife and his daughters.

The girls’ mother requests the dissemination of the photos and provides the email [email protected] for all data that can be provided.

