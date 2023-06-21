Missing girl in Florence, the trail that leads to Romania

The investigation into the disappearance of Kata, the little girl who vanished into thin air in Florence on June 10, continues: the last lead being examined by the investigators leads to Romania.

The only certainty, at the moment, is that, after the maxi-inspection by the carabinieri inside the former Astor hotel where the little girl was staying with her family, Kata is not in the building, either alive or dead.

This is why the profile of the missing girl was entered into the Interpol database: the lack of controls in the Schengen area may have favored the kidnappers to move freely in Europe.

According to what it reveals The messenger, the last lead being examined by the investigators leads to Romania. “Here every Saturday vans arrive heading to Romania. The many Romanians who live in the area, including the squatters who lived at the Astor, load the goods they want to send to their families,” the owner of a delicatessen located near the former hotel told the newspaper.

“The little girl just disappeared on Saturday. And the mother, who returned from 3.30 pm, waited for the evening to call the police. There would have been plenty of time for the kidnappers to load her into a van and take her away.”

However, it remains to be understood what the kidnappers’ escape route might have been: the most accredited hypothesis, at the moment, concerns the back of the Astor, where there are no surveillance cameras.