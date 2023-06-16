There are still no traces of Kataleya, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared on Saturday in Florence. In the last few hours, however, a track has emerged with more force. There has been no news of the little girl for seven days and the father, heard by the investigators, would have made a shocking statement: “The neighbors are informed”.

The child she may therefore have been kidnapped to settle scores between families. More searches in the former Astor hotel in Florence, the structure occupied by dozens of families, where the 5-year-old Peruvian girl who disappeared since the early afternoon of last Saturday lived. According to investigative sources, another person would have been accompanied to the prosecutor’s office as persons informed of the facts.

Two special vehicles of the carabinieri, with service personnel on board, arrived around 18.45 today in via Boccherini and entered the courtyard adjacent to the former Astor hotel. The vehicles were parked and the soldiers got out and took up positions in the courtyard behind the buildings for what appears to be a new activity arranged in the investigation into the research of little Kata. According to what is learned, the carabinieri they search one of the garages, abandoned. The inspection is in the same area already examined in recent days, but would now concern an enclosed space that is dirtier than the others.



Florence, Kata kidnapped for a settlement of accounts between gangs? The German trail by our correspondent Grazia Longo June 16, 2023

The public prosecutor’s office is working on the statements of the little girl’s parents recorded yesterday in the office of substitute Christine von Borries. The magistrate, listening to them, aimed to set firm points to be brought under investigative feedback and sheltered from understandable emotional factors, as their acts of self-harm have already demonstrated when they ingested chemicals in recent days. Their statements, however anticipated in public, on quarrels and disagreements over the illegal occupation of the rooms of the former hotel, are compared with the context. Carabinieri investigators are reconstructing the so-called rental racket and who would be its managers. Even the parents’ suspicions about who may have plotted the kidnapping of the child have been put on paper. Perhaps also for this reason – to avoid tensions in the former Astor – the couple, the other son and the rest of the relatives were taken to a different lodging by the social services. The family also changed legal aid. There are now two new lawyers following the parents. At the former hotel, the activities of the prosecutor’s investigation continue.

In the morning, however, the carabinieri investigators accompanied two women, among the many who illegally occupy the structure, from the former hotel to the Florence prosecutor’s office. Thus we proceed to collect other testimonies. A young Peruvian woman was heard, returned to the Astor after about an hour and a halfand a woman of Romanian origin, who returned to the building about half an hour later. They were heard by the investigators as people informed on the facts in relation to some aspects of the affair. They both live inside the building. In the late afternoon, as mentioned, a third person was taken to the prosecutor’s office to gather information.

Also today, the Florence prosecutor’s office has appointed as a consultant a geneticist of the Institute of forensic medicine of Careggi, Ugo Ricci, in charge of extrapolating the DNA from the toothbrush and also from a Kata comb, objects taken by the scientific service of the Arma during the inspection on Thursday. Ricci is an expert also known for having worked on the findings relating to the murder of the psychiatry Barbara Capovani in Pisa and previously for having dealt with the case of human remains in the suitcases confirming that they were the destroyed bodies of Shpetim and Teuta Pasho, husband and wife aged 54 and 52, who have been missing since 2015. The initiatives for the girl continue.

The last one was in the parish of the district. There was a prayer “for Kata, so that she can return to her mother” in the Church of the Most Precious Blood, which is located right in via Boccherini, a short distance from the place where the 5-year-old girl disappeared.