Missing child, two witnesses would have seen her taken away

Two testimonies, one of which from a little girl, they would have indicated to the investigators that the little Kata would have been taken away by an adult, last Saturday afternoon, from the courtyard of the Astor hotel in Florence. The investigators, it is learned from sources close to the investigation, also hypothesize the presence of a ‘den’ near the occupied hotel, where whoever kidnapped the child could have kept her for a few hours. Yesterday’s searches outside the perimeter of the occupied structure would not have given a positive result.

Missing child: mom in post, “princess I will find you”

“My princess, god only knows how I feel. I’ll be fine, forgive me if for a moment I thought about giving up and losing hope. But now I’m stronger and I won’t rest until I find you”. This is what Kata’s mother writes on Facebook: the translated post was released by a friend of the woman who, together with other people close to the family, announced a new demonstration for tonight.

“The people who are close to me know how I feel – continues the woman -, who knows you haven’t seen me cry or throw myself on the ground in front of a camera, but this does not identify my pain. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone You are free to think as you want. Before I believed and said that in any case if it happened to me I would have done anything, but when your turn comes (and I hope it never happens) you will know what it means to be in shock. All this seems unreal to me, never i would have thought my baby was being snatched from my arms my friends know what i’m going through and i won’t give up until i find you thank god i’m getting back up you know how i miss you my love i love you with all my soul. Keep your ill-intentioned comments please. Right now what I need is your support or at least share this message”.

