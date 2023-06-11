The girl who disappeared yesterday lives in the former Astor hotel in via Maragliano, in the Novoli district in the north of Florence. The hotel closed its accommodation business at the end of 2020. The building has been occupied since September 2022, when the Home Struggle Movement entered the building. At the time, about seventy people entered, including Italians, Hungarians, Romanians and Peruvians, including about thirty minors. Today there would be about a hundred people present.

A definitive solution for the occupiers has not been found since then. The property has repeatedly asked for the eviction, which was also joined by residents of the area, concerned about the illegal situation. Even the mayor Dario Nardella, already last September, had asked for the eviction and the matter had been discussed during a provincial committee for public order and safety convened in the prefecture.

Last March in the former hotel there was a big fight with sticks and bottles and even a dog chaser to compete for accommodation: four Peruvians aged between 20 and 30 were reported, two of whom ended up in hospital for bruises.

At the end of May, a woman ‘flew’ down from the second floor of the former hotelapparently on the run from yet another quarrel, reporting only minor injuries and bruises.

The out-of-control situation in the occupied building has been brought to the attention of the City Council several times, in particular by the Brothers of Italy group, who denounced the situation of persistent illegality. “The occupied former hotel is now a huge problem for the neighborhood, in the hands of groups of violent non-EU citizens. We ask for the immediate eviction of the structure”, wrote the municipal councilors of Fdi Alessandro Draghi and Jacopo Cellai in a statement.