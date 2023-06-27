Missing girl in Florence, DNA taken from all occupants of the former Astor hotel

The investigators who are investigating the disappearance of Kata, the 5-year-old girl who vanished into thin air in Florence last June 10, have decided to take the DNA of all the occupants of the former Astor hotel, the occupied building, and subsequently cleared, where the little girl lived with her family.

It is a series of carpet checks in view of any and possible future comparisons: it is not clear at the moment whether there is a turning point in the case or if it is a sort of “duty” for the continuation of the investigations.

Meanwhile, work continues on the video surveillance cameras in the area: the objective of the investigators is to have a precise chronology of the entrances and exits of the former hotel in the hours before and after Kata’s disappearance.