It investigates in every direction, the carabinieri investigators do not exclude any lead, including that of a possible kidnapping for revenge. But for now, the search for the Peruvian girl Mia Kataleya Chicllo Alvarez, who the family members call Kata, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared from Florence on Saturday 10 June, has been in vain. Around 3 pm, she was last seen in the courtyard of the former Astor hotel, an occupied building in via Maragliano 100, in the Novoli district, in the north of the city, where the family lives together with about one hundred people, mostly Romanians and Peruvians. The building, which has also been searched several times with molecular dogs, has been at the center of quarrels and brawls between the occupants several times in recent weeks.

The mother: “I told the carabinieri who may have taken her”

“I told the carabinieri who may have taken it.” So she replied to journalists Kathrina, Kata’s mother. “She has never left alone – she added – For me, someone took her and took her away, I told the carabinieri”.

Speaking with reporters, the mother also said: “I received a call from an unknown number, she told me she has my daughter” A friend of the missing child, according to what was reported by an acquaintance of Kathrina, would have seeing strangers, women and men, take Kataleya, change her clothes and take her away. The testimonies are being examined by the Carabinieri investigators who are conducting the investigation.

The investigations

“The investigations are 360 ​​degrees. We have no element at the moment that makes us lean towards one track rather than another. All hypotheses are open, including that of abduction by adults or removal”, he said General Gabriele Vitagliano, provincial commander of the Carabinieri of Florence, taking stock of the investigation with journalists.

“Two searches were carried out in the building, one last night and one this morning but there are no traces of the little girl. The little girl would have disappeared around 3 pm and the mother returned from work around 3.15 pm, not finding her anymore”, explained the general Vitagliano. At the end of the morning, after exhausting hours of waiting and vain searches, the mother of the child, Kathrina, had a slight illness and was rescued. “The more time passes, the more I fear that someone has taken her away from me, I don’t know what to think. Help me find her”, were the words spoken several times by the young woman. In support of her mother, the Municipality has made available a psychologist.

What happened

Little Kata, according to the story of her mother Caterina, was entrusted to an adult “who got distracted for a moment and when he looked for her she was gone. She was last seen around 3.15 pm. From then it really seems to have disappeared into thin air”, said General Gabriele Vitagliano to the cameras of the Rai 3 program “Who has seen it?”

To go to work, the mother had entrusted her daughter to her uncle: when the woman returned to the former occupied hotel, Kata was no longer in the courtyard playing with the other children.

Before 3.15 pm the little girl, “entrusted to her mother’s relative”, said General Vitagliano, was in the courtyard “where the children feel quite free to play together”. “The adult was distracted for a moment – in a context that he evidently believed to be sufficiently protected also because the families in the area know each other – and when he looked for the child again he never saw her again”.

The searches

“The only new element”, explained the commander of the carabinieri, is what derives from the searches carried out inside the former hotel: “We literally turned the structure upside down and we did not find the little girl”. However, searches inside the building also continue to look for “any clues” useful for the investigation “to try to understand what might have happened”. At the same time, the carabinieri are checking the reports received “from citizens of the whole province: for now they have all turned out to be unfounded, but we cannot fail to check them one by one”.

“We are also going through a sieve in these hours – added General Vitagliano -, widening more and more as a radius, the cameras of the neighborhood which have not yet given an outcome. We hope, by widening the radius of what we see and that we study, to be able to find something”. Investigators have interviewed numerous people to try to reconstruct what may have happened in the former Astor hotel, where coexistence among tenants is particularly difficult, so much so that Kathrina, as a friend of Kata’s mother confessed, wanted to “get away from that hell”. Among the hypotheses being examined by the investigators is also that of the kidnapping for revenge but so far there are no requests for money.

Since Saturday evening, the ‘Plan to search for missing persons’ was activated by the Prefecture of Florence after the report by the carabinieri following the complaint of the mother. The police forces, firefighters and other institutional subjects are involved in search and rescue activities. The research activities are coordinated by the Arma dei Carabinieri in close collaboration with the Prefecture and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has opened an investigation file. The Prefecture has appealed to anyone in possession of information useful for tracing little Mia Kataleya, to inform the local Carabinieri through the Single Emergency Number 112 without delay. The Prefecture also released a photo of the 5-year-old girl who was wearing a white T-shirt and purple trousers at the time of her disappearance.

The control room was held in the Prefecture this afternoon, envisaged as part of the ‘Provincial plan for the search for missing persons’. The meeting served to take stock of the situation with all the subjects involved in the research activity of the minor.

The purpose of the meeting – explains a press release – was to make an updated point of the situation and check if there was a need for anything else other than what has already been put in place. The searches up to now have been carried out inside the building and along the Mugnone river, also with the use of molecular dogs. The research activities will continue also with the use of volunteer personnel activated by the Civil Protection Offices of the Metropolitan City and the Municipality of Florence”. The control room, it was explained, is “permanently operational to monitor the research activities” .

In the press release, the Prefecture, which had already released the photo of the girl, also reports the description of Kata: 115 cm tall, brown hair and eyes. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, purple trousers and black shoes.