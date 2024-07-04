Home page World

Happy ending to a missing person search: The missing girl is back (archive photo). © Henning Kaiser/dpa

For days, the police in the Eifel region searched for a missing 13-year-old. The crucial clue came from the public.

Euskirchen – The missing girl from Mechernich in North Rhine-Westphalia, who had been searched for in recent days, has reappeared safe and sound. The schoolgirl was found by police in the Rhein-Sieg district during the night “and handed over to the care of her parents,” the police said. The crucial tip came from witnesses who were alerted by the public search. No further details about the background will be given to protect the child. The Euskirchen police thanked everyone for their help in the search.

The police had searched for the 13-year-old in the Eifel region with a helicopter and sniffer dogs. The child only spoke broken German and did not know the area well, they said. She did not have a cell phone with her. According to the police, the 13-year-old had told her parents on Monday morning that she wanted to go to school – but it was closed because of report card conferences. She did not return home afterwards. dpa