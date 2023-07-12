More than 24 hours after her disappearance, Noemi Fiore was found lifeless in the countryside of Modica

The disappearance of Naomi Fiore, the 22-year-old girl, who had disappeared since the afternoon of Monday 10 July, from the municipality of Modica. Unfortunately after hours of research, the heartbreaking epilogue has arrived that shocked everyone.

The entire community is now appalled and in mourning from this sudden and serious loss. The investigators are carrying out all the investigations of the case to understand if it is really a extreme gestureor there are other people involved.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 16 on Monday 10 July. Precisely in the municipality of Modicawhich is located in the province of Ragusa.

Noemi appeared to have disappeared and her family members immediately started throwing appeals and to publish his photo on social networks. They hoped to be able to have useful information to be able to embrace her again.

However, in the evening of Tuesday July 11, nearly 24 hours after he last saw her, came the heartbreaking epilogue. The 22-year-old has now been found lifeless.

From what emerged the girl would be life taken by hanging himself from a tree, in a countryside area of ​​Modica. The investigators ordered a first inspection cadaverous, to understand if the hypothesis of the extreme gesture is the most plausible.

The appeal for the disappearance of Noemi Fiore

This serious affair has upset the whole community of Modica. No one could have ever imagined experiencing such a loss, but the thing that broke everyone’s heart is that you don’t understand the reason behind his gesture.

In addition to making many appeals on social networks, family members also have some denounced disappearance to the police. However, none of them ever imagined experiencing such a loss. In one of the appeals of his relatives, they wrote: