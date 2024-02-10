The Palestinian Hind Rajab was in the car with family members last Monday when they were the victims of a shelling by an Israeli tank. Hind was the only one of the group to survive the tragedy. ,,Come get me. Please, will you come?”, she begged in an hours-long telephone conversation from the shelled car with an emergency operator. Two Palestinian aid workers went looking for her, but also went missing. It has now become clear that Hind did not survive the tragedy.

#Missing #girl #called #emergency #services #car #Gaza #dead #days