Duisburg – On Saturday evening the search for one took off missing girl in Duisburg a sad ending. Police officers recovered it Corpse of the 14-year-old in a demolished building on Heerstrasse in the Hochfeld district. The girl had been reported missing to the local police by her older brother the day before.

After the complaint, both the officials and family members were looking for the student, as the police and prosecutors announced in a joint statement. For the intensive search measures, “both one Police helicopter as well as a Mantrailer tracker dog has been requested “. The 14-year-old was finally found by a police force and by forces of the Duisburg fire brigade been recovered.

The girl’s brother and companion were able to provide information about her whereabouts

According to police reports, the girl was with one before her disappearance boy of the same age been on the way. “This was picked up on the evening of October 9th in Düsseldorf and brought back to his parents,” the press release continued. Both the boy and the brother of the deceased girl could Information about their possible whereabouts do. Your brother should use her cell phone via an app located have how Bild.de reported.

Dead girl (14) in Duisburg: The circumstances of death are still unclear

After the sad find, the Duisburg public prosecutor’s office ordered one autopsy of the corpse. The criminal police, however, have several Interrogations by. So far, however, are the circumstances under which the girl died no reliable knowledge in front.

Across from Bild.de said a police spokesman that it was conceivable that the girl in the dilapidated building fabric broke in. The newspaper wants to know that the girl’s body was lying under rubble and rubble in the basement, and that there was a hole in the ceiling on the first floor above it. The Investigations the police are still going on. Also a crime is not yet excluded. (mam)

