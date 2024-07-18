Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Tragedy in Austria: German missing after tour in gorge in Tyrol (symbol photo). © Pablo Gianinazzi/dpa

A German man disappeared on Wednesday during a canyoning tour in Tyrol (Austria). Now there is sad certainty.

Update from July 18, 2:45 p.m.: The missing 40-year-old from Germany was found dead in Sulztal on Thursday morning (18 July). This is reported by the oRfAccording to reports, Elbigenalb mountain rescue teams discovered the 40-year-old at around 10:30 a.m. in the Sulzlbach ravine in the municipality of Bach.

Search operation after canyoning accident in Austria: Missing German found dead

According to initial findings, the death was caused by drowning. According to Markus Wolf, the district rescuer of the Reutte mountain rescue service, the man probably got caught in a strong current after two bends after a 25-meter-high waterfall and drowned. The exact sequence of events of the fatal canyoning accident is still unclear. The route is considered a “challenging canyoning tour”. The site of the operation in Sulzlbach was very difficult terrain.

German holidaymaker suddenly goes missing in Austria – he abseiled into a ravine

First report from July 18: Reutte – A 40-year-old man from Germany is missing in the Sulztal near Reutte in Tyrol (Austria). The holidaymaker was out with a canyoning group on Wednesday. The 40-year-old was the first to abseil down at one point and then did not resurface. According to the Austrian police, the search for the man from the Wesel district (North Rhine-Westphalia) has been ongoing since the early hours of Thursday (July 18).

Tragic accident in Tyrol – German holidaymaker (40) missing in gorge

The group of five had embarked on a canyoning tour in the Sulzlbach through the Sulztal in the municipality of Bach on Wednesday afternoon (July 17, 2024) at the “Jägerbrücke”. A canyoning guide (34) from Oberallgäu (Germany), a 32-year-old Czech canyoning guide in training and three German participants from the district of Wesel (North Rhine-Westphalia) aged 40, 17 and 39.

At a 25-meter-high abseiling point, the 40-year-old German was the first of the group to abseil into a pool of water below. However, for reasons unknown at first, the man was unable to get out. According to the police, the canyoning guide was then able to observe how the 40-year-old was carried out of the pool and further into the gorge.

German missing while canyoning in Austria: rescue helicopter in action

After the group had overcome further abseiling passages and could not establish “visual contact” with the 40-year-old, they made an emergency call at around 7:15 p.m.

The mountain rescue service was alerted and called the canyoning team from the Reutte district, which then entered the Sulztal valley. The emergency medical helicopter “RK 2” also supported the search from the air. The volunteer fire departments of Stockach and Bach manned observation posts at the bridges over the Sulzlbach and Lech.

The remaining members of the canyoning group were rescued from the gorge using a cable winch at around 8:30 p.m. After the search team was unable to find the missing canyoning participant, even with a drone, the search finally had to be interrupted at around 10:30 p.m. due to the onset of darkness until Thursday morning (July 18).

