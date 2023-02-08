26-year-old Furkan Kazci from Deventer died in the earthquake in Turkey. His family and the Center Mosque report this on social media. The young amateur football player of Turkish Power fell under the rubble after the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Kazci was on vacation in Kahramanmaraş, a city right in the epicenter of the earthquake zone. After the heavy shocks, no one could contact him anymore. Since Monday, there has been great uncertainty about his fate.

‘Rest in peace, my love’

His family traveled to southeastern Turkey to rescue him. But on Wednesday afternoon, his sister Melek announced on Facebook that Kazci had passed away. “Another life has been lost due to lack of help. My Furkan died. Rest in peace, my love,” she wrote.