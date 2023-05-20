July 29, 1981 was one of those days where everyone remembers where he was – during the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. Father Vishambar Mehrotra took his son and daughter to his London law office, which was along the route, to see the royal couple from there. But while the whole world’s eyes are on Charles and Diana, 8-year-old Vishal Mehrotra goes missing. His body is found seven months later, but who did it is still unknown. In Vishal Forty years later, half-brother Suchin and a BBC investigative journalist go in search of answers. How could Vishal disappear on a day when so many police were out and about?

Vishal True crime 5 episodes of about 35 min.