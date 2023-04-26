Relatives who had not heard from him for some time raised the alarm

It is being investigated in Mapello, in the province of Bergamo, in Lombardy. Stephanie Rota era been missing for a month. The neighbors hadn’t seen her for a while. And her relatives also started to get suspicious as she didn’t answer the calls. They thought she was on vacation, she used to go to Liguria. Instead, his body was found lifeless in his home.

For a month no one heard from him. No one in the village had seen her since, but they believed she was on vacation by the sea in Liguria, assisting an elderly person. Instead, the 62-year-old woman, residing in Mapello in via XI February, had died in her house.

After a month, even her family members, not hearing her on the phone, decided to call i Carabinieri at the Ponte San Pietro station. The military called the Bergamo firefighters, who reached the house of the 62-year-old woman, forcing the door to enter, since no one was answering.

THE fire fighters they found the woman’s lifeless body. She was in her living room. There would be no signs of a struggle on her body. Prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri had already ordered the removal of the body and had given the green light for burial. But then she decided to order an autopsy.

The prosecutor has instructed the coroner to perform the autopsy on the 62-year-old’s body at the morgue of thePope John XXIII hospital. Only later will it be possible to know the real causes and the moment of Stefania Rota’s death.

Stefania Rota was at her home when she died

According to investigators, the woman may have had an illness, but only the autopsy will reveal what happened. The Carabinieri continue to investigate, because the woman’s Ford Fiesta and her cell phone are allegedly missing.

Photo source from Pixabay

Stefania Rota in recent years worked assisting elderly and sick people. She lived alone: ​​the agents are trying to figure out who she was dating.