Missing exes, Giulia Cecchettin’s body found

And of Giulia Cecchettin the body of a woman found near the Barcis lake, in the province of Pordenone. Agi writes it. The discovery dates back to 12pm today. In recent days the searches had intensified in that area because according to the reconstruction made thanks to the cells connected by the ex-boyfriend’s cell phone there were two hours of time hole. The lake is located along the direction followed by the car Filippo Turettain the night between last Saturday and Sunday, after the attack, filmed by the cameras of a company, by the young man against the girl, which took place in a parking in the industrial area of ​​Fossò, about thirty kilometers from Venice.

THE two ex-boyfriends They’ve been missing for a week. The body was recovered in a gully located between the Barcis lake area and Piancavallo. In addition to Lake Barcis, the checks had been extended, also thanks to the use of a helicopter, also to the impervious secondary road that connects with the tourist resort of Piancavallo and along the entire regional road 251, up to the Vajont dam and the border with Veneto.

Filippo’s Fiat spotted on Wednesday in Austria

The passage of the has been confirmed Fiat Punto from Filippo in Austria. The car was in fact registered by the Targa-System in Lienz, East Tyrol, last Wednesday. Ansa reports it. However, for the moment there is still no trace of a presence in Alto Adige, which is in fact only a few kilometers from Lienz.

The post on Instagram by Elena Cecchettin, Giulia’s sister

Elena Cecchettin, Giulia’s sister, published a post on Instagram to remember her. Below her photo is the message of condolence: “Rest In Power. I love you”.





Cecchettin murder, the prosecutor to Filippo: “Don’t continue to flee, turn yourself in”

”We still don’t have certain elements” on the dynamics of what happened. ”The reconstruction that the boy could do would be very important, even for him. The invitation” I address to him is to ”not continue this flight towards Austria, he should turn himself in”. The chief prosecutor of Venice said so Bruno Cherchi on Tg1 referring to the ex-boyfriend of Giulia CecchettinFilippo Turetta, on whom an international arrest warrant is pending for the murder of the girl.

