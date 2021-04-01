Emmy Award-winning production designer Evelyn Sakash, who went missing last year, was found dead under a pile of rubbish in her own New York home. This is reported by ABC News with reference to a police spokesman.

The 66-year-old woman was found on Tuesday, March 30, lying on the floor of her kitchen under a pile of rubbish. She was last seen alive on September 30, 2020. The body was found by Sister Evelyn, who was looking for her and came to her home with a cleaning lady hired to clean up the house.

Evelyn Sakash has worked on films such as 1990’s The Mermaids and 2014’s Still Alice. In 2003, she won an Emmy Television Award for Between the Lions.

Earlier it was reported about the death of the American actress, winner of the “Emmy” Jessica Walter. She passed away on March 24 at the age of 80. The cause of her death was not specified. Jessica Walter is best known for shows such as Delay and The Streets of San Francisco. In 1975, she received an Emmy for the TV series Amy Prentiss.