From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Police in France have been searching for the missing 3-year-old Émile from Le Vernet for three months. Now there are said to be new suspicious leads.

Le Vernet – Émile, who disappeared more than three months ago in the French municipality of Le Vernet, remains missing. Several searches for information about Émile have so far been unsuccessful. Now a young farmer is said to be in the investigators’ sights. According to French media, the police spent two days investigating the man’s apartment and a tractor after it emerged that he had apparently had a conflict with Émile’s grandfather on the day of the disappearance.

According to information from the French broadcaster BFM DICI, the suspected farmer was said to have argued with the 3-year-old’s grandfather in a part of the municipality on the morning of Émile’s disappearance. The grandfather owns a property next to the suspected farmer’s cousin and noticed in the summer that the cousin’s work had damaged walls on his own property. Émile’s grandfather was then furious.

Émile from France is still missing – now a young farmer and his cousin are being targeted

“The grandfather believed that work had been carried out outside his house. He yelled at my cousin early in the morning and even woke me up. This is not the first time. He shouts at everyone,” the cousin, who lives next to his grandfather’s land, told the French broadcaster. The man would like to remain anonymous and is therefore referred to by BFM DICI under the pseudonym Marc. Marc further claimed that his cousin – the young farmer – did not respond to the argument during the confrontation and instead fled into the house. The cousins ​​then went to a pasture together to milk cows.

Marc is no stranger to the police. The young man was one of the last eyewitnesses to have seen 3-year-old Émile before his disappearance. Residents are also said to have seen a suspicious tractor on Saturday morning, July 8th. “There were tractors in the fields around as it was the season. “But it was the first time I saw a tractor on the town’s main path, which doesn’t lead to any fields,” he said BFM DICI a neighbor who could not identify the farmer who was on the tractor.

Disappeared without a trace in July: Police in France continue to search for missing 3-year-olds

Marc assures the broadcaster that his cousin did not drive a tractor to him that morning. In addition, there are “other farmers who harvest at this time,” said the young man. “Honestly, I don’t understand what the investigators are looking for. A child disappears and you are interested in a young person who has nothing to do with it.” The detail that caught the attention of the police, that the two cousins ​​had spoken on the phone that afternoon, would also mean nothing: “He’s my cousin, I don’t know “What’s wrong with us calling each other?” At the same time, he claims he doesn’t know where his cousin was that afternoon. Future investigations would have to show where the suspect was traveling at the time of the crime.

Little Émile was visiting his grandparents in the French village of Le Vernet in July when he disappeared without a trace on a Saturday afternoon. At that time, only two witnesses who saw the boy running down a street in the small town of Le Vernet in southern France testified. Since then, the police have been looking for the child in vain. (nz)