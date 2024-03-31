Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Press Split

Investigators have now found bones in the case of the missing toddler from France. An initial genetic analysis confirms the terrible suspicion.

Aix-en-Provence – For months, relatives and emergency services have been searching nonstop for the missing Émile from France, now the tragic certainty: the toddler is dead. Almost nine months after the two-year-old's disappearance, investigators have found the missing child's bones. The Aix-en-Provence public prosecutor's office announced this on Sunday.

The gendarmerie was informed on Saturday that bones had been discovered near the mountain village of Le Vernet. The investigators' genetic analysis showed on Sunday that these were the bones of Émile, who had been missing since the beginning of July. The bones would now be examined further. There should be additional searches at the site of the discovery. It is still unclear why the toddler disappeared.

France: Missing Émile (2) is dead – investigators confirm tragic find

The case caused great horror in France, and people across the country's borders also took part in the little boy's fate. Even months after the boy's disappearance, media interest is high. Two and a half year old Émile had been on holiday with his grandparents in the southern French town when they lost sight of him towards the evening on July 8th. Two witnesses said they saw the boy running down a street. The police searched the area several times with a large contingent.

The missing two-and-a-half-year-old Émile was last seen in the southern French village of Vernet. © IMAGO/Durand Thibaut/ABACAPRESS

Missing Émile was still being sought – extensive operation just a few days ago

It was only on Thursday (March 28th) that the small town was sealed off in order to recreate the last moments in which the boy was seen on the spot.

Another missing person case from France has been causing a stir for months, and there is still no trace of the missing Lina (15) from Alsace. A few days ago the police took three people into custody.