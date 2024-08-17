He was on the Gran Sasso when, suddenly, he lost all traces of himself. We are talking about a 25 year old young man originally from Germany. His name is Lewin Weituschat and had been in Italy for some time for study reasons.

Here’s what happened.

Gran Sasso: Lewin Weituschat disappears into thin air

The boy is only 25 years old German which has been missing for a few days now Great Stone. We are referring to the young man Lewin Weituschat, a boy from Germany who chose Italy as his study destination.

The boy had told his friends that he wanted to spend some time on an excursion in the area of Great Stone. However, several days have passed since then, which is why his acquaintances became suspicious when they didn’t see him return.

Obviously the alarm was activated immediately, as well as the photos of the boy were spread throughout the country and on social media. The investigation is being handled by Prefecture of L’Aquilawho asked anyone with any information regarding this young man to contact 112.

The appeal to those who have seen it

Obviously the disappearance of Lewin has sparked great concern throughout the territory, which is why the appeal was also launched by the Rai broadcast Who has seen it. We know that Lewin is 25 years old, has brown hair and eyes and is 1.87 centimeters tall.

At the time of the excursion and disappearance he was dressed in mountain clothes and was carrying a green tent and a black backpack. The boy was born in Leipzig and had decided to spend a few months in Italy, in Padua and Rome, for study reasons.

He speaks English very well and had very close contacts with some guys with whom he spoke until August 10th. The family, however, has not heard from him since the day before, while for a few hours the phone has been turned off. We hope that everything can be resolved for the best.