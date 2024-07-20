Missing Medicines, Alarm in Italy. 34% of Italians Can’t Find Them in Pharmacies

The reasons are many and varied, but the problem has been the same for a long time, as confirmed by the new survey Other consumption on missing medicines: in the last year, 34% of Italians have been faced with a: “no, I’m sorry, your drug isn’t available and won’t be available soon”.

The survey published by Altroconsumo in 2021, referring to the shortage of the previous year, already represented a critical situation and highlighted the need for a timely solution, also in light of the worsening impact exerted by the Covidat European level.

In 2023, Italians had to face the lack of drugs very widespread as analgesics And painkillers (in 15% of cases), antibiotics And antivirals (7%). But there was also a shortage of medicines for musculoskeletal disorders, for problems affecting the immune system, cardiovascular system and more.

Many have opted for an alternative, looking in other pharmacies or purchasing a equivalent drugwhen available, i.e. with the same characteristics and efficacy; 31% instead waited for the drug to become available again at the pharmacy where they had requested it.

And it is precisely the waiting time that has worsened: in 17% of cases it was even more than 7 days, when in the 2020 survey only 8% had to wait that long; 20% waited between 4 and 7 days (three years earlier 13%). Furthermore, 12% of respondents were unable to resort to any solution, finding neither their drug nor an alternative, which evidently did not exist. They simply could not be treated.

Situations of this type, especially for those suffering from serious illnesses, have led to serious problems, which have occurred for 52% of people: above all anxiety and worry (57%), but also worsening of symptoms and diseasea (30%) and the recovery in 2% of cases.

There Drug shortage It is, of course, a complex problem with causes of various kinds. From the investigation conducted by Other consumption It emerges that the motivation given in 25% of the cases was the excessive demand. This can happen, for example, when viruses such as influenza are circulating, which do not allow, for a short period of time, to respond adequately to the excessive demand. Many, however, have been told that the unavailability was due to Lack of active ingredients/raw materials oh logistic problems (18% in both cases), due, for example, to transport or customs.

In the list “Drug shortages” of the AIFA There are approximately 3,600 missing medicines in Italy; in 2021, when the previous survey was published, there were 2,400: the problem, as official data also clearly demonstrate, is constantly growing.

Specifically, of the 3,600 medicines, approximately 2,000 have ceased production, either permanently or temporarily; the remaining 1,600 are not available or are available in reduced quantities for various reasons (production problems, high demand or commercial reasons). Furthermore, of the total, 760 do not have a equivalent drug that can replace it, and this is what makes these shortcomings particularly burdensome for the Patient healthtogether with the severity of the disease for which they are indicated.

The situation, unfortunately, for those who have to suffer the lack of medicineshas very little positive, even if the EMA (European Medicines Agency) has set up two working groups to manage shortages and prevent them, monitoring events that could interfere with the supply chain, and has created a list of “critical medicines” for serious diseases and without equivalents, on which it carries out reinforced monitoring to avoid shortages.

Furthermore, a revision of the EU regulation on medicineswhich also dedicates space to the issue of shortages and contains important innovations, such as more severe obligations for companies on suspension of production and notification of shortages; diversification of suppliers by producers, who will also have to have a prevention and management plan for any shortages and more powers for the EMA.

Other consumption continues to monitor so that the problems related to the availability of medicines can be resolved, both at European and national level.