She was missing for almost two hundred days, but dog Bodie from Almkerk has been found and returned to her owners Anne and Bastijn van Breugel. They can’t believe their luck. ,,What great news, isn’t it?’, Anne reacts overjoyed. ,,Bodie is also doing well, only she has become a bit fatter.”











The border collie was just a puppy when she disappeared from Anne and Bastijn’s backyard in July last year. A search was launched three hours later. In vain. A few weeks later, the owners made an emotional appeal on this site: ‘We can imagine that someone saw you and took you and gave you a new home. Maybe your new owners don’t even know you’re Bodie because they bought you from a good address. If you have a golden house, you can stay there. As long as we know that you’re doing well and that we can find a place for your missing person.’ See also You can already make this boeuf bourguignon for Christmas: 'Just put a roof on it later'

192 days passed without a trace of Bodie. “However, tips were regularly received from people who suspected that they had seen her walking, but they did not lead to the discovery of Bodie,” says Carolien van Santen, who has been closely involved in the investigation in recent months. “Last Saturday everything suddenly changed.”

reunited

Around 10:00 AM, Anne and Bastijn received a call from people who indicated that they probably have Bodie. The Almkerkers immediately jumped into the car to pick up their four-legged friend, who had grown considerably. They were reunited.

Anne: ,,There are many questions, but we have no answers. That is no longer important to us. Sometimes it’s better not to know things. The important thing is that Bodie is back home. Of course she has to get used to it and is a bit nervous, but luckily she is just as happy and enthusiastic as when we got to know her.” See also Reader opinion Would it be time to talk about differences in the level of teachers?

Anne and Bastijn had lost their dog Bodie for months. The bitch disappeared from the backyard at the end of July. © Cor de Kock







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.