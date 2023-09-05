with videoAfter the great shock about the death of the beloved bear Amarena in the Italian Abruzzo, the park managers were able to report slightly more hopeful news on Tuesday. The two missing cubs of the shot dead brown bear – their lives were feared – have been found alive and healthy. “A great relief.”



The park managers of the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise, report the news on Facebook: “It is with great relief that we can confirm that the cubs are both alive and that they have reunited after an initial separation.” The two youngsters had been missing since Thursday. Then their mother was found lifeless with gunshot wounds near the village of San Benedetto dei Marsi, on the edge of the park.

Amarena was loved in the region. She regularly strolled with her offspring through the Italian villages in the park, much to the delight of the villagers. They then filmed the animal and viewed the bear family. That always went well. The bear was never a threat to humans, according to park officials. She had caused damage to crops and livestock in the past, but that damage was always compensated by the park.

Last Thursday things went wrong. A 56-year-old man shot and killed the bear. He stated that the animal had been on his private property and said he shot out of fear. He wouldn’t have wanted to kill the animal.

Two cubs

Soon after the sad news, a major search was launched. Amarena was one of the few female bears to reproduce and thus contribute to the preservation of the species. Rangers, vets and agents (with the help of drones) did everything they could to find her two offspring, because the chances of them surviving without their mother's proximity were slim.

The news followed on Tuesday that the two cubs, born between December 2021 and January last year, have been found. If they had lost each other after the death of their mother, the two were spotted together on images from night cameras placed in the park on Monday. Park managers saw on the images how the bears feast on the apples in an apple tree about ten kilometers from the place where their mother was found. Not only are the animals still alive and together, they are also able to feed themselves, the managers are pleased to report.

For the time being, they let the two go and keep a close eye on the animals. There is still a danger that the cubs will have a hard time without the help of their mother. Then you can still intervene. For the time being, the public in the park is being urged via Facebook to leave Amarena's two offspring alone. If the animals are in trouble, people should call the park rangers or the police and not approach the bears themselves.

A few days before her death, Amarena and the two cubs were still walking around San Sebastiano Dei Marsi. They were filmed and admired by the bystanders. © Video still



An estimated sixty brown bears live in the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise. At the beginning of this year, another brown bear from the park was killed by a car. In April in the north of Italy, in the Trentino region, a jogger (26) was killed by a bear.

Amarena and her two cubs in San Sebastiano Dei Marsi, Italy. © AP

