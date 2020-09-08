Persecution of oppositionists continues in Belarus. After the expulsion of a member of the Coordination Council, a confidant of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Olga Kovalkova, one other member of the Tikhanovskaya crew, Antonina Konovalova, disappeared.

They misplaced contact along with her instantly after the courtroom session. Because it turned out, the girl is being held in an isolation ward at Akrestsin Avenue in Minsk and charged with a legal offense.

That is reported by the Nation for Life Telegram channel.

“The lawyer acquired data that she was detained, and this time in a legal case.”, – the message says.

We remind that members of the Coordination Council of the opposition of Belarus Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov, who had been taken to the Ukrainian border at evening, arrived in Kiev. They’re secure. On the similar time, the oppositionist Maria Kolesnikova tore her passport when trying to forcibly expel her from the country.

