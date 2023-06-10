How did you feel about the content of this article?

According to armed forces sources heard by the Colombian newspaper, the children are in good health, but dehydrated and show signs of malnutrition and insect bites. | Photo: EFE/Armed Forces of Colombia

Authorities in Colombia reported this Friday (9) that the four children missing since May 1, when the Cessna plane they were traveling with three other people crashed in the Colombian Amazon, were found alive.

President Gustavo Petro, who days after the fall had announced that the children had been found and had to go back, confirmed the rescue on Friday night. “A joy for the whole country! The four children who had been lost for 40 days in the Colombian jungle turned up alive,” he wrote.

According to sources from the Colombian armed forces heard by El Tiempo, the children were found by police and indigenous people who supported the search. They are in good health, but dehydrated and showing signs of malnutrition and insect bites, according to the Colombian newspaper.

The four children, aged between one and 13, were traveling together with the children’s mother, an indigenous leader and the pilot, whose bodies were found on the plane after the crash.