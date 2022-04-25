Rescuers have found another victim of the accident with a Japanese tour boat on Saturday. The Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported Monday morning that one of the two missing children was involved. Rescuers managed to get the child out of the icy sea. He was found unconscious and taken to a hospital.
