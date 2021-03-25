A BRITISH teenager has been reported missing in Mallorca after vanishing from outside of her school.

The teen, named as 14-year-old Taya O’Loughlin, went missing around 8am on Tuesday.

Here she was spotted outside of the Ramon Llull secondary school in Palma with a Spanish girl that according to Mallorca newspaper, lives in a children’s care home.

It is understood that her mother reported her disappearance to Policia Nacional at 3pm that day.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing black trousers, a gray top and was carrying a black rucksack that had flower patterns on it.

She is described as being 5ft 8in tall and weighing 66kg.

Anyone with information on Taya’s whereabouts is urged to call the police.