Missing boyfriends in Venice, the mystery of some traces of blood found in the street emerges: what has emerged in this hour

The search for the two does not stop missing boyfriends as of Saturday 11 November, Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta are both 22 years old. However, the young woman’s family says they are very worried, since for them he had never resigned himself to the end of the story.

The agents are carrying out all the investigations of the case and in addition to checking all the cameras in the area, they also found some blood traces in the street.

Giulia had lost her mom recently. With her family she was organized to prepare hers degree, which is scheduled for Thursday, November 16. On Saturday afternoon he had an appointment with his friend.

She left her home in Vigonovo at 18. Subsequently she boarded Filippo’s Fiat Punto and together they went to McDonald’s, which is located in the shopping center of Marghera.

The last signal from his phone is from 10.43pm, when he responded to a message from his sister. From that moment on, silence. The boy’s phone also turns out to be worn out. The last sign was given after hooking a cell to Ditcharound 11.30pm.

A neighbor of the Cecchettins said he had heard some yell out, from inside a car and who also called the Carabinieri. However, when the officers intervened, the boys were gone in nothing.

The new discoveries for the two missing boyfriends

In the latest news he reported The Corriere della Serait turned out that in that industrial area, they would have found well on the street 9 blood tracesAnd. The agents of Scientific they closed that stretch and for 5 hours they tried to understand whether or not they are connected to this affair.

Now only the investigations will provide answers. Giulia’s family says a lot about each other worry. The same father, Gino says: “He had never resigned himself to the end of the story!”

Many say that the girl had ended that relationship in August, but that she continued to see him because perhaps she had gods guilt feelings. Filippo’s relatives say that in this last period he was very sad and barely eating.