The 11-year-old boy from The Hague, for whom the police sent an amber alert on Saturday, has been found again. He was found unharmed “after an extensive search”, the police in The Hague announced in the night from Saturday to Sunday. Twitter. The national amber alert has been withdrawn.

The boy was last seen after school on Friday afternoon. He left school around 3 p.m. but never arrived home. Police said they were “seriously concerned” for his life and sent an amber alert. What exactly happened is still under investigation by the police.

The amber alert system is a warning system that sends national or local search messages. The police rarely use the system, only when there is a fear for the life of the missing child. Last week, the police sent an amber alert for 10-year-old Hebe Zwart from Vught. After a day-long search, the bodies of the multiple disabled girl and her supervisor Sanne (26) were found at the Empel junction in Brabant. The car, in which the two were found, was upside down in the water. The police believe it was a fatal accident.