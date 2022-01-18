Home page world

Police officers at the scene of the investigation where a four-year-old boy was found dead. © MARCO DE SWART/ANP/dpa

A four-year-old from Belgium has been found on the Dutch coast. He is dead. A 34-year-old suspect was arrested.

BRUSSELS – A four-year-old boy from Belgium has been found dead in the Netherlands after he and his carer went missing.

The boy was found in the coastal region of Zeeland, as the Dutch police announced on Tuesday night on Twitter. A 34-year-old man who was in the care of the boy had previously been arrested near Utrecht. The boy was then searched for nationwide. The Belgian news agency Belga reported that the suspect had previously been convicted of child abuse.

Accordingly, the boy and the man were last seen together in Belgium last Wednesday. The mother of the four-year-old entrusted him to the man to look after him, but he did not take her son to the grandparents the next morning as agreed. The mother then reported the boy missing at the weekend.

The man, who is now suspected of kidnapping and murder, was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2010 for abusing a child, according to the prosecutor, Belga reported. dpa