From: Julia Hanigk

Is it the missing Arian? After the discovery of a child’s body in the Stade district, the first autopsy results are in. They provide new information.

Bremervörde – It has been more than two months since six-year-old Arian ran away from home. The boy disappeared on April 22nd, and the police assume that the autistic child left his home in Bremervörde-Elm on his own. A huge search operation was launched, with both emergency services and volunteers working day and night for around a week. They searched on land, from the air and in the water – and the child was still not found.

Farmer finds body near parents’ house – is it Arian?

Then on June 24th, a gruesome discovery was made with a terrible suspicion: a farmer discovered the body of a child while mowing, just a few kilometers from Arian’s home. The police assume that it is the missing six-year-old, but only a DNA comparison can provide final certainty.

First results of the autopsy: Cause of death unclear – but Arian was not the victim of a crime

An autopsy of the body will also help to determine when and how the child died. However, the first autopsy result so far has only confirmed one thing: the dead child was not the victim of a crime, as the Rotenburg police made clear in a statement. It states: “An examination carried out yesterday by the Institute of Legal Medicine at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) found no evidence of third-party negligence.”

The UKE’s investigations “to identify the body without a doubt” are still pending. “However, the police assume with a high degree of probability that the deceased child is Arian from Elm, who has been missing since April.” The forensic examination was already carried out on Wednesday, June 26. No evidence of criminal acts could be found. The police had already ruled this out beforehand, but now there is certainty.

However, the police have not provided any further information about the cause of death “taking into account the personal rights of the deceased child and his relatives”.

Dead Arian: Were mistakes made during the search?

But above all, the question remains: Why was the boy not found in such a large search? The area had been searched several times by emergency services. The police want to reconstruct the search to find out why the autistic boy was not found. Helpers and investigators are equally shocked. A hunter who helped with the search told the Bild newspaper: “We were here with around 500 men and we went through this exact area four or five times. With the fire brigade, with the police, with volunteers. We flew drones here, we gave it our all.”

When asked whether mistakes were made during the search, a police spokeswoman said: “Everyone is wondering that.” She then explained: “We have searched there so many times. We cannot blame anyone.”

Former homicide investigator Axel Petermann told IPPEN.MEDIA three possible scenarios in advance. Criminologist Christian Matzdorf also put forward similar theories. (jh/dpa)