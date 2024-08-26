Two people are missing and two others are seriously injured after an ice cave collapsed on a group of tourists in southeastern Iceland.

A group of 25 tourists were visiting the Bredaemyrkurjokull glacier when the cave collapsed. Dozens of rescue workers were dispatched, including cave rescue teams and two helicopters.

Sønderland Police reported that four people were trapped under the snow, two of whom were rescued with serious injuries, and that the search is continuing in an attempt to find the other two.