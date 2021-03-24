An 83-year-old man from Oberursel has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. The police are now asking for help.

Bad Homburg – Alfred Fuhrmann has been missing since Wednesday afternoon (March 24th, 2021). According to the police, the 83-year-old disappeared from a senior citizens’ home in Oberursel around 4 p.m. without a trace.

According to the police, the missing person from Oberursel can walk well, but is unable to find his way around. Anyone who finds the missing person is asked to call the police station in Oberursel or any other police station on 06171/62400.

Missing: Alfred Fuhrmann from Oberursel disappeared from the retirement home

The Bad Homburg police describe Alfred Fuhrmann as follows: