From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Alex Batty was missing for six years, but now the teenager has reappeared in France. The police have now released the first details.

London – In the case of Alex Batty, who went missing in 2017, relatives can breathe a sigh of relief: the teenager returned to his native Great Britain on Saturday. The Briton was missing for six years, and a few days ago Alex Batty unexpectedly appeared in France. On Saturday, the 17-year-old returned to London from Toulouse via Amsterdam. This was confirmed by the British police.

Missing Alex Batty returns to Great Britain – police with first details

Batty was accompanied by a family member and the British police. As Matt Boyle of Manchester Police reports, the moment of return was overwhelming for the teenager. “This moment was undoubtedly huge for him and those close to him, and we are glad that they were able to see each other again after all this time,” said the police representative. The priority now is to ensure the well-being of Batty and his family and his “reintegration into society as quickly as possible”.

What exactly happened over the past six years will now be part of the investigation. Accordingly, the teenager should be questioned at the appropriate moment. These interviews would be a “difficult process” for the young man, Boyle admitted. The first details about the boy's disappearance are currently known. At the age of eleven, Alex Batty was on holiday in Spain with his mother and grandfather.

Missing boy from Britain found safe in France

At the end of the holiday, the grandmother received a video in which her daughter told her that she would not be returning to the UK. Since then the three have been untraceable. The boy's grandmother had previously been awarded custody before he was abducted by his mother. Now the 17-year-old returned to his grandmother. “I can’t wait to see him when we are reunited,” grandmother Susan Caruana said in a statement released by police.

“They rejected my lifestyle and my beliefs, (…) they didn't want Alex to go to school,” Caruana later said in an interview. She repeatedly called in vain in the British media for Alex to come forward.

According to reports in the French newspaper Dépêche du Midi, the missing three had joined a group of dropouts who lived in tents, caravans or huts in the Pyrenees. As reported by the dpa, among others, the three missing people are said to have lived in southern France, but also in Spain and Morocco. According to his grandmother, the group was said to be a cult.

Delivery man discovers missing boy – and immediately takes him to the local police

The missing teenager owes his return to Britain to a French supplier. He discovered Alex Batty alone in the rain with a flashlight and a skateboard. He offered to take him to the next town and learned his hair-raising story along the way. “He told me that his mother had kidnapped him years ago and that he had lived in some kind of spiritual community in the mountains,” said supplier Fabien Accidini. His mother was “a bit strange”. Accidini looked up the teenager's name on the Internet and discovered that he had been missing for years.

“We called the gendarmerie and they picked us up,” said Accidini. “He was fine, he was just very tired and fell asleep straight away at the police station.” The boy was not mistreated, he just wanted to live his own life and return to his grandmother. Alex Batty has now returned to Great Britain with his family. As Matt Boyle from the police reports, the authority will only decide whether to start a criminal investigation after the interviews.

