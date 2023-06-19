A submarine used to take groups of tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic has lost its tracks in the Atlantic Ocean off the American continent. The reports BBCspecifying that the alarm has been triggered and the search has been started.

The Boston Coast Guard said a search for the submarine has been launched. It is unclear how many people were on board at the time of the disappearance.

Visiting the wreck of the Titanic, sunk on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912, is an activity that tourists can enjoy aboard small submarines. Titanic has been extensively explored since the wreck was discovered in 1985.