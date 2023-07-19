Six-year-old girl who was taken from the playground in Shakhty by a stranger was found alive

A six-year-old girl who disappeared on the afternoon of July 18 from a playground in the city of Shakhty, Rostov Region, was found alive. This was reported to Lente.ru by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk.

She said that a relative of the girl contacted the police after noticing her disappearance. Subsequently, it turned out that she was taken away by an unfamiliar man.

The search was raised by the personnel of all police units of the city. Volunteers were also involved in the search.

A few hours later, the department for interaction with the media of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia told Lente.ru that the suspect in the kidnapping was detained at his home. It turned out to be a resident of the city of Shakhty born in 1981. In the near future he will be interrogated by the investigator.

The girl was next to the kidnapper. Doctors are examining her.

The missing girl was reported on the evening of July 18. She was last seen at the store with her kidnapper. Telegram channel “112” found out that the man told passers-by who tried to stop him that this was his daughter.