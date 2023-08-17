Thank goodness it was found alive and in good condition Kenny DeLand Jrit 22-year-old American student who had disappeared in France. The young man was in Europe to study. Suddenly, he had lost track of him. Nobody knew where he was. After days of apprehension, however, the boy was found and luckily he is fine.

Weeks ago family of Kenny DeLand Jr. had reported her missing. His father said he had spoken to him and after days of searching, the 22-year-old boy was found alive and well in Spain.

The announcement was made by the father, Ken DeLand Sr. who announced to CNN that his son is alive, but that’s all he can say about his case. No one knows what he has done in the last two weeks and why he has decided to show up only now from Spain, where he is.

The family had also participated in several TV broadcast, in the hope that the boy would accept the call to show up. And so it was, with a message to a television station.

The family was worried and feared the worst when the student from St. John Fisher University of Rochester he had lost track of himself. He was studying at the Université Grenoble Alpes in France. He hadn’t been heard from last November 27th.

Found safe and sound Kenny DeLand Jr: he is located in Spain

Schoolmates reported him missing on November 29, concerned that the young man seemed depressed. Since then no news. Until he resented it. The boy would have already seen his mother in France: the family is helping him recover.

The family wanted to express their gratitude for the love and support received.