They are now underway searches for a child of suns 21 months, which is disappeared in the night, in a small town in the province of Florence. The police, together with the firefighters, are searching the woods near the family home. The mayor is also present on site.

A dramatic story, which obviously is keeping everyone with the breathless. For parents and all their relatives, these are hours of anxiety and despair.

According to information released by local media, it all happened in the locality Campanara, in the small town of Palazzuolo sul Serio, an area located in the midst of woods of the Mugello. To reach the community, you need to go through one dirt road.

The first to report the incident were precisely the parents. Upon arrival of the carabinieri they said: “This morning we are there wake up and we didn’t find him in the bed! “

The agents obviously, given the severity of the story and the tender age of the child, immediately started the searches. For this reason, the Prefecture immediately implemented the research plan for the missing persons.

On site there is also the mayor of Palazzuolo sul Serio, which together with the police, is trying to to understand what happened to the little one.

Missing 21-month-old baby: the hypothesis

Investigators currently believe that the hypothesis more plausible is that of a voluntary removal. In fact, they believe that the child was able to go out from his home while his parents were sleeping.

The carabinieri, together with the fire brigade, are scouring the whole area. The research is also taking part in the Alpine rescue and of civil protection volunteers.

The agents stand checking the whole territory with the help of drones, the helicopter firefighters, even with dog dogs and molecular research dogs. For this family, now is a truly heartbreaking and difficult time.

There will be further updates on this dramatic story.