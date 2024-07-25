In the US, a 17-year-old girl was found living with a 44-year-old man two months later

A missing 17-year-old girl from Michigan, USA, was found living with a man 27 years older than her. This reports WZZM 13.

Penelope Wise is believed to have left home due to a disagreement with her family on May 31. She was last seen on surveillance cameras on June 1. Her fate remained unknown for nearly two months. It was not until July 21 that an unknown person called police and said he had seen Wise riding a bicycle in Rockford, Illinois.

Police detained Wise and found out that on June 1, she met a 44-year-old man and had been hiding in his house since then. The girl claims that they are engaged.

Related materials:

Prosecutors do not plan to charge the man because Michigan allows people to marry at age 16. Police believe Wise is staying with the man voluntarily. However, the girl is still in juvenile detention.

Earlier it was reported that a girl who disappeared 39 years ago had resurfaced in the US. However, the mother of the missing girl refused to acknowledge her daughter’s return and called her a fraud and impostor.