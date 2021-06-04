ofSandra Kathe shut down

The criminal police in the Main-Kinzig district is looking for 13-year-old Oliver Adam Juszczak from Bad-Soden-Salmünster not far from Offenbach. One track leads to Hamburg.

Bad Soden-Salmünster – 13-year-old Oliver Adam Juszczak from the Main-Kinzig district east of Offenbach has been missing since Wednesday (June 2nd, 2021). Now the Gelnhausen criminal police asks the population to help find the boy.

Oliver Adam Juszczak was last seen on Wednesday at around 1 p.m. at his school in Schlüchtern. After that he did not come home. Evidence suggests that he may have wanted to visit relatives in Hamburg.

13-year-old missing person from the Main-Kinzig district: traces in Schlüchtern or Hamburg?

The 13-year-old Oliver Adam Juszczak currently lives in a residential facility in Bad Soden-Salmünster. Since he goes to school in Schlüchtern, according to the Offenbach police he is said to have stayed in the city park of Schlüchtern more often.

Age 13 years old, looks younger size 1.60 m hair blond dress red t-shirt, light blue sweater, long trousers, white sneakers, dark backpack

Anyone who has seen the missing boy or can provide information about the whereabouts of Oliver Adam Juszczak asks the Police Headquarters Southeast Hesse in Offenbach to contact the Criminal Police in Gelnhausen or any other police station on 06051 827-0.

