Police forces near where the body was found in Freudenberg. © Roberto Pfeil/dpa

On Sunday evening there is terrible certainty: the girl from Freudenberg in South Westphalia who has been missing since Saturday is dead. Police officers find the body of the twelve-year-old in a wooded area.

Freudenberg/Koblenz – A twelve-year-old from Freudenberg in North Rhine-Westphalia who had been missing since Saturday evening was found dead on Sunday. This was announced by the Koblenz police. The girl’s body was discovered by police near Freudenberg in Rhineland-Palatinate at noon. For reasons of investigation tactics, no information can be given about the cause of death, it said.

The police and fire brigade had been looking for the child with great force since Saturday evening. On Sunday afternoon, police officers discovered a female body, according to the Siegen police, in a forest above Freudenberg-Hohenhain.

The Koblenz police said the location was near the former Wildenburg train station, within the area of ​​responsibility of the Betzdorf police station, right on the border with North Rhine-Westphalia. The investigative authorities initially left open whether it was the missing twelve-year-old. This was only officially confirmed in the evening.

On foot on the way home

The child was last seen on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in Freudenberg, when it was walking home after visiting a friend. The shortest way between the girlfriend and the girl’s home – in the same city – is through a piece of forest. Freudenberg is located on the state border with Rhineland-Palatinate and belongs to the district of Siegen-Wittgenstein.

Area search dogs and “mantrailer” dogs specializing in people were also involved in the search. During the night, a helicopter with a thermal imaging camera flew over the area. The search went on all night long. On Sunday morning, the forces of a hundred of the Cologne riot police were added. The police also released a photo of the child. The body was reported just before 2:00 p.m.

The Siegen criminal police had already started investigating the site when it turned out that the site was in Rhineland-Palatinate. Officers from the Koblenz criminal police then set off. The Koblenz Criminal Investigation Department took over the investigation. dpa