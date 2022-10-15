Home page World

The Paris police are often busy solving murders, as here after a knife attack (symbol image). © AFP PHOTO / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT

A homeless man found the body of a missing 12-year-old girl in a suitcase in Paris. Four people have been arrested and investigations are still ongoing.

Paris – As the public prosecutor announced on Saturday, a horrific discovery was made in Paris on Friday evening around 11 p.m. Accordingly, a homeless person found the body of a missing 12-year-old girl in a suitcase near her home. According to investigators, four people have now been arrested.

Paris: Missing 12-year-old boy’s body found in suitcase

The girl’s father was reportedly worried when the 12-year-old didn’t come home from school on Friday afternoon. He alerted his wife, who went to the Paris police and reported their daughter missing. The girl’s mother also published an appeal for witnesses on Facebook. She announced the following information in the post, which is now no longer available:

Two photos of her daughter could be seen, one of which apparently showed footage from a surveillance camera.

Her daughter was “last seen at 3:20 p.m. on Friday.”

She was accompanied by a girl “whom we don’t know,” said her mother.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, a murder investigation was initiated. According to those around her, the surveillance cameras recorded the girl entering the apartment building after school. After that, however, it disappeared, it was said from France.

Paris: Mother of one of the victim’s classmates “doesn’t dare to leave the house alone anymore”

According to investigators, the suitcase was finally found in the courtyard of the house where the girl’s family lives and her father works as a janitor. The body of the twelve-year-old was therefore covered with towels. Next to the large suitcase with the mutilated corpse were two smaller suitcases. Several French media report where the body was found.

A mother told an AFP reporter on the spot that she was afraid to leave her children alone in the area. “It’s awful, awful,” she said. The mother of a classmate of the dead told AFP she “doesn’t dare leave the house alone anymore.”

Paris: girl’s body discovered in a suitcase – four people arrested

According to the Paris authorities, three people were arrested near the site during the night. A woman was also arrested on Saturday morning in the town of Boi-Colombes, northwest of Paris. All four were taken into police custody, the prosecutor said.

According to media reports, the residential building is located in a quarter of the 19th district of Paris. This is a particularly dangerous area of ​​the French capital, according to several online city guides.

There is currently no further information about the people, how they might have known the girl and how she died. Forensic investigations at the site where the body was found are apparently still ongoing throughout Saturday. Most recently, robbers made headlines in Paris who stole loot worth three million euros. (afp/mef)