The missing Jayden was found in good health on the street in The Hague on Saturday night. Earlier in the evening, police sent an amber alert for the 11-year-old boy, who had been missing since Friday afternoon. “We are still investigating exactly what happened,” said the police. “We thank everyone for all the tips and sharing the messages.”
#Missing #11yearold #boy #Hague #good #health
Thousands of Colombians take to the streets against tax reform project – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Protesters take to the streets in Bogotá - AFP Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Colombia's main cities...
Leave a Reply