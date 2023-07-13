Miami (AFP)

Despite the disappointing results and last place in the Major League Soccer, Inter Miami is in the limelight, as its supporters are fighting over cards for next season’s matches at exorbitant prices, prompting the club to expand its stadium capacity. There is only one reason for this: their team signed Argentine star Lionel Messi, the world champion.

The Argentine star, by signing with Inter Miami, brought a breath of fresh air, hoping that his presence would contribute to a real start to the American League after several unsuccessful attempts. His arrival also excited the fans of Miami, where many Latin Americans live.

Upon Messi’s arrival in Fort Lauderdale, about 50 kilometers north of Miami, where the Inter Miami stadium is located, about twenty fans were present to greet the world champion with a banner that read, “We are waiting for you, Messi.”

They were singing and chanting the name of their idol at the airport entrance, and were happy to be there even without seeing Rosario’s son in person.

Ariel Gonzalez, 56, said: “I feel very good because I know that even if I don’t see him here, I will see him in an hour, next week or in ten days. We are right behind him.”

The departure of Messi, 36, from French club Paris Saint-Germain, and his signing with Inter, came as a surprise to many, although Inter had been working on it for a long time. However, his offer was met with an attractive Saudi offer and the possibility of returning to his former club, Barcelona, ​​​​Spain.

Miami supporters began counting the days that separate them from the first official match for Messi, which may be on the 21st of this year in the League Cup, the competition organized by the American and Mexican leagues.

For Raul Patino, who moved to Miami 22 years ago in Florida, Messi’s arrival represents a “before and after” in the history of soccer in the United States.

He said in this regard, “He is one of the best players in the world, just like Pele or Maradona. In 10 years, when you ask a teenager what game he wants to play, he will answer football, and it will be because of Messi’s influence on these children.

Inter Miami, in which former English soccer player David Beckham is among its shareholders, is aware of the economic opportunities offered by the arrival of the 7-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi. Once his signing was announced, the price of the cheapest ticket for his potential debut, against Mexico’s Kroos Azul, went from $29 to $329 on online sales platform TechPeek, an increase of more than 1,000%.

The club had announced the arrival of other prestigious names, starting with former Argentina coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino or former Spanish international Sergio Busquets, Messi’s former colleague in Barcelona, ​​as well as increasing the capacity of its stadium.

The Messi craze took other forms in Miami’s artistic Wynwood neighborhood, such as the huge portrait of the player painted on the facade of a building by fellow countryman Makismiliano Bagnaescu. The Argentine artist has finished the first step, the smiling footballer’s face, but will now move on to the next step: the player’s body with its new colours.

He works meticulously every morning with an umbrella to protect him from the sweltering heat of recent days.

“I drew a huge model of Messi in Albania, and during my stay there, I received the news of his move here,” Baniascu says. Many of my acquaintances told me afterwards that I should also paint him in Miami.’

Another Argentinean, Juan Tavoas, admits he was surprised by the enthusiasm generated by Messi’s arrival in Miami. “There is a kind of madness in what Messi represents to us Argentines.”

He added, “Now this madness is taking over Miami as well. In all stores there is his picture on the shirts, it is everywhere, you feel that you are in Buenos Aires or Rosario, “Messi’s birthplace.”

It appears that misimania fever has just begun in Miami.