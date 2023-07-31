War: Explosions in Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky’s hometown

Explosions were heard this morning in Kryvyi Rihin the Dnipropetrovsk region, the birthplace of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The city, the media specified, was hit by two missiles: one slammed into a four-story school building; the second destroyed two floors of a residential building and a fire broke out.

The toll is at least four dead and ten injured, but rescue is at work to check for other people under the rubble. During the night there were also explosions in Kharkiv and air raid alarms in Kiev.

READ ALSO: Russia, explosion in the Rostov region. Zelensky moves the date of Christmas

War, Medvedev: “If the Ukrainian counter-offensive succeeds, we should use nuclear weapons”

Russia may be forced to use anuclear weapon whether Ukraine’s counter-offensive is successful: Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram. “There simply would be no other solution,” he added. “Our enemies should beg our fighters not to allow the world to go up in nuclear flames.”

War: “With the new law, Moscow can enlist 5 million soldiers”

“New Duma laws, which make it easier to draft citizens, allow up to five million Russians to be drafted into war“, writes the independent media Novaya Gazeta, reporting calculations based on the age situation of the population in the Russian Federation. Andrei Kartapolov, co-author of the amendments, called them “sensitive” changes, written “for general mobilization”: “This law is written for a great war, which is already felt”, he said. The change also provides for the extension of the age of conscription: now it is possible to be enrolled from 18 to 30 years of age, while before it was up to 27 years.

Subscribe to the newsletter

