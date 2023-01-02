Missiles on Russian military base in Donbass. Kiev: “400 Russian soldiers killed”

Hundreds of Russian soldiers were reportedly killed in a massive Ukrainian attack on a military base in Donbass. The attack on the Makiivka base in the Donetsk region was launched around midnight as Russian soldiers gathered to celebrate the New Year. This was reported by the Ukrainian press, which published images of the place where the Russian soldiers were, mostly in rubble. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, which did not explicitly claim responsibility for the attack, about 400 Russian soldiers were killed and another 300 injured.

On the Russian side, there is no official confirmation of the death toll. Daniel Bezsonov, a representative of the administration installed by Moscow in the Donetsk region, spoke of a still unspecified number of dead and wounded soldiers in a “massive” attack against a school in Makiivka where some soldiers were stationed, hit by “American missiles Himars”.

Vladimir Solovyov, one of Russia’s best-known television anchors, said the number of military casualties was “significant” but “not even close” to the 400 cited by Kiev. Social channels close to Moscow speak rather of 45 soldiers killed, who would have been recruited mostly in the Saratov region.

Also in south-eastern Ukraine, in the past few hours, Ukrainian forces have allegedly hit a Russian base. According to the exiled mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, the target is located near the occupied Ukrainian city. The local newspaper Ria Melitopol reported explosions between the villages of Myrne and Severnye, where the Russian base is located, around 5 this morning.