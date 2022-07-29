Raid on a prison, dozens of Ukrainian victims and exchange of accusations between Moscow and Kiev. Authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic reported the death of 53 Ukrainian prisoners and the wounding of 75 others in an attack by the Ukrainian army on a prison in the city of Yelenovka. According to the Russian news agency Tass, the Deputy Minister of Information of the People’s Republic of Donetsk, Daniil Bezsonov, stressed that the attack would have been carried out with the Himars missile system, adding that “we are still removing the rubble and figures could increase “.

Ukraine blames Russia. The Moscow army carried out a “targeted and deliberate” artillery bombardment against the Yelenovka corrective facility in the occupied part of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners were being held, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff.

“With this version, the Russian occupiers have pursued their criminal objectives – the General Staff said – accuse Ukraine of committing” war crimes “, as well as conceal the torture of prisoners and executions, which were carried out there for order of the administration and command of the Russian armed forces in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region “.

The purpose of the Russian army’s attack on the corrective facility is to disrupt agreements related to their exchange and to try to hide evidence of the extent of Russian war crimes, Ukrainian president’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

“The purpose of this carefully planned attack – he explained on Telegram – is to hide the evidence of the growing extent of Russian war crimes and torture, to interrupt trade agreements, to discredit Ukraine’s armed forces for the use of certain types of foreign weapons that terrorize the Russian occupiers. ”