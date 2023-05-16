It was a dramatic night in the Ukrainian capital, with a Russian attack of unprecedented strength. A swarm of drones, cruises and hypersonic missiles was directed against Kiev: a synchronized raid to try to overcome the anti-aircraft barrier. The video – shot by a security camera – shows the Ukrainian defense in action. It would be a Patriot battery, the most modern system delivered by the United States a few weeks ago: at least thirty surface-to-air missiles are launched to stop the raiders. Each missile – depending on the version – has a price of at least three million dollars: those trails that furrow the night mean an expense of around ninety million euros. In the final part of the video, there is a large explosion that seems to come from the starting point of the Patriots. Moscow propaganda claims that it is about the destruction of the Patriot battery by a Kinzhal hypersonic missile. There is no official confirmation: the Ukrainian authorities have enforced secrecy so as not to provide the Russians with valuable information to organize their attacks.

by Gianluca DiFeo



2:00 am