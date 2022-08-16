Ukrainian militants again attacked the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, rockets fell in the area of ​​power unit No. 6. This was announced on August 16 by the Ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to the Russian Federation, Rodion Miroshnik, in his Telegram.

Miroshnik specified that the shelling was carried out using Western-made weapons.

“Kyiv is deliberately conducting shelling in order to create a radiation man-made disaster. Demonstrates complete disregard for the consequences of radiation contamination. They are sure that their goals exceed the value of thousands of human lives and environmental catastrophe,” said the LPR ambassador.

On August 15, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing large-scale provocations in the area of ​​the Zaporozhye NPP. Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev spoke about the arrival of about a thousand servicemen of a separate regiment of troops for radiation, chemical and biological protection. They are equipped with special sets of protective equipment for operations in case of radioactive contamination and technical means of RCB reconnaissance and control.

Earlier, on August 12, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov said that the situation with the shelling of the ZNPP threatens to turn into a “second Chernobyl.” At the same time, he expressed bewilderment at the attitude of Europe to what is happening.

The day before, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of Zaporozhye, said that three Ukrainian shells had hit the area where radioactive isotopes were located at the ZNPP. Due to damage to power lines, a fire started on the field, while the radioactive background was normal, no air pollution was recorded.

In addition, on that day, Rogov stated that due to the shelling of the station, the new shift could not start working at the nuclear power plant. He clarified that strikes on nuclear power plants are carried out using a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and heavy artillery from the right bank of the Dnieper, as well as from the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the settlements of Nikopol, Marganets and Tomakovka, controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On August 8, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, warned that the situation around the ZNPP was becoming more and more dangerous. According to her, the actions of Kyiv threaten the population of all of Europe.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of civilians to the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding decrees.

